As an adult, maybe this shouldn’t bother me anymore — but it does. I feel stuck in the middle socially speaking. I am a gay man with a wide variety of friends, but I don’t feel like I belong. It is clear to me that I am not “gay enough” for my gay friends but “too gay” for my straight friends. I always seem to be on my own and it makes me feel sort of undervalued and not accepted. Like I said, I shouldn’t care, but I had really thought it would have evened out by now. I have so much to be grateful for but I also want to belong. Is there something wrong with me?
— Sincerely,
Jan Brady
Dear Jan:
There is nothing wrong with you, dear heart. Here is some news for you — most of us don’t really feel like we belong. Social survival and unwritten rules keep most of us playing some sort of a role in the dramedy of life. It can be difficult to identify with people who are so very different from you. Also, if you were raised here in Idaho and perhaps tend toward a more “middle of the road” life and personality, being in either situation can seem extreme. You want to be valued and respected as a gay man but also not tokenized or stereotyped either. Take it from me, being yourself is often a treacherous road. People will not understand what that means sometimes. Still, be yourself. The right people will see through the social charades and see you for who you are. We all want to be liked, but all we can do is show up as ourselves, whether that is festooned in maribou, flannel clad or simply in jeans and t-shirt. Everything else is a matter of weeding out what is not for us and cultivating the blossoms that add value and meaning to our garden. Enjoy being a mystery to some people.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
SUBMIT questions to Minerva's Breakdown at bit.ly/AskMinerva. All submissions remain anonymous. Illustration of Minerva by Adam Rosenlund.