Dear Minerva:
With the news of the flu and the troubling coronavirus, I and many people I know are nervous and frustrated at the amount of people that are out and about sick—coming to work, being in public and potentially exposing us to their illnesses. Can you encourage people to stay home and help to protect us?
Sincerely,
Sick of it
Dear Sick:
Ideally anytime anyone is sick, they should stay home and take care of themselves. It is the considerate thing to do to not only protect others from their illness, but also to get well. However, we don’t live in an ideal world. The ability to stay home is not the same for everyone. Not all employers allow for much leeway when employees are sick. People who are sick still have to go into the public to see medical professionals, pick up prescriptions and do everyday tasks. Not everyone has someone to take care of them when they’re ailing. The great news is that we all have the power to minimize our likelihood of getting sick. If you have the privilege of avoiding contact with others and staying home, do so. Practice good hand washing habits and always cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough. Go ahead and clean and disinfect your surroundings and maintain a good immune system with a healthy diet and vitamins. The CDC precautions for coronavirus are the same for preventing cold and flu. If we all do our part, then we can have a little more peace of mind that we are part of the solution.