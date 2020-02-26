Dear Minerva:
After my father died, I learned that I have a sibling that I never knew about before now. I’m a strange mixture of confused and excited. I don’t know what to do now that I have this information. Do I reach out and try to get to know them? Do I let sleeping dogs lie? I have so many questions and my family has experienced a lot of loss over the last few years. What should I do?
Sincerely,
S’up Bro
Dear Bro:
I can only imagine the feelings that you are having about this revelation. As with any kind of “skeleton in the closet,” there is that mystery factor. Some questions may never be answered. Since you have expressed that there’s a certain amount of excitement about your newly found sib, then I think you should reach out and give them the option to meet you. What do you have to lose? At best, you have a new family member, eager to keep a link to their father in their life. At worst you have a stranger that just isn’t interested in knowing you. Both of those scenarios are ok. Since a lot of what we call the familial bond is formed by living with each other as a family, don’t be surprised if it takes some time to warm up to each other. It is also possible that you may never be close. Be best prepared by having no expectations and don’t take it personally if there is no interest on their part.