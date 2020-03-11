Dear Minerva:
Am I the only one who gets irritated by how rude it is to be in public and people are always blocked off or doing something? Headphones, airpods, cell phones, laptops—it seems like everyone is avoiding interaction. Seems a shame to live that way.
Sincerely,
Irked
Dear Irked:
I disagree with you. I actually feel that people using non-verbal means of communication is quite polite. If someone has a task at hand, seeing them working on a laptop with headphones on conveys to me that they are trying to focus. Whether we like it or not, business has to be handled and sometimes that happens in public. You may feel it is rude but no one owes anyone the possibility of their attention or interaction. Busy lives and a time crunches inevitably means that a great many of us are working on the go. Even if it isn’t work related, people are 100% allowed to be unavailable to others. Being in public doesn’t change that. Catching a few minutes to listen to some music might be the only joy a person can grab in their day. Finishing a report over coffee before heading to an appointment might be the last few minutes they have to save a job or get a promotion. Assuming good intentions will transform your view of things. Should people put down the phone before being helped? Absolutely. The phone itself isn’t rude, however. Just because it isn’t your way, doesn’t mean it isn’t A-Ok!