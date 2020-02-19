Dear Minerva:
I’m frustrated by the political arguments I constantly see. It seems like people have nothing better to argue about than politics. Social media is antisocial because of it. People are screaming their opinions and being cruel to each other. I can’t stand seeing it. And why do people see the need to try and nit-pick every person to death who is running? It’s maddening. I’m a dyed-in-the-wool Dem and I hate everything I’m seeing.
Sincerely,
I Got the Blues
Dear Blues:
Politics can be infuriating. I know that many people share your frustration regarding the mudslinging and agitation that politics inspire. The very reason that politics bring so much frustration is simply because politics, whether we like it or not, are important. These are topics that directly affect all of the processes and all of the people around us. It’s completely understandable that something so integral to our experience as Americans would be on the minds of a lot of the population a lot of the time. In the process of vetting the right candidate, no matter which party, unfortunately, mud will be slung. Do little transgressions get blown out of proportion? Absolutely. Do some people jump on the opportunity to cannibalize their own party members? Absolutely. My suggestion to you, if this discourse (or “discurse,” as it often feels) bothers you is to scroll by. Take a break. There are plenty of ways of determining the best candidate for your vote without consuming the vitriol of others. The clique mentality is often toxic. I hope you find respite from the frustration.