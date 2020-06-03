Dear Minerva:
I recently donated to a friend’s Go Fund Me. I won’t say what the cause was in order to maintain some discretion. I will say that the Go Fund Me was serious in nature. I received a “Thank You” on the website but nothing more. I made a generous donation to the cause but for some reason it’s sticking in my craw that I have only received an electronic thanks. Call me “old school” but it feels ungrateful.
Sincerely,
Go Thank You
Dear Go:
Modern times call for modern solutions. With millions of dollars raised annually to help people financially, Go Fund Me is a force to be reckoned with. You state your friend’s cause is serious. It stands to reason that your friend is stressed out. It takes a lot of courage to ask for help, especially publically. The way I view helping others is quite simple, if I can, I will. A “thank you” in any form is wonderful to receive, but unnecessary. You did receive thanks during a stressful and trying time. Though I think that your friend has already expressed their thanks and there is no doubt in my mind that your actions were met with gratitude, depending on how dire the circumstances are, it’s plausible your friend hasn’t finished their “thank yous.” Asking for more than that from a struggling friend makes one wonder your intentions, if not to offer a friend compassion and grace during a desperate time. Accept your friends “thank you” and cut them some slack.