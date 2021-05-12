In last week’s column, “Girl Code,” I told “Back in the Saddle” to weigh the importance of love versus honoring the concept of the “Girl Code.” I would like to state that this week, The Lady (me) has changed her mind. Sure, ideally all of our relationships would work in perfect harmony and there would never be a problem with love. In the spirit of love and happiness here goes:
Dear Back in the Saddle:
Do it. If the two of you are madly in love and want to create something beautiful together, go for it. The last year has proven to be the breaking point for a lot of relationships but it has also proven to be the making point for a lot of realizations of love. I wouldn’t be myself if I didn’t tell you to grab onto that love and hold onto it. Nurture it. Water it. Tend it. The world be damned because it isn’t the world that is going to hold you at night. It isn’t the world that is going to look into your eyes and tell you everything without saying a word. Sometimes you have to test the waters and it sounds like you and your beau have done that and now it sounds like maybe the both of you have grown up enough to see that it is a good thing and you can’t pass up the chance to shoot for the moon. You can’t control what others might think, but you also know what is within your own heart. The tragedy would not be a few disgruntled people. The tragedy would be a love kept apart because you are worried someone else’s nose will be out of joint. Go forth and love.