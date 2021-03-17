Dear Minerva:
I live in some tight quarters, and luckily my full-grown adult housemates and I are very comfortable and communicative with each other. One of the tighter sides is how it is very apparent when someone is in the bathroom. In the past few months, I have noticed that one of my housemates never washes his hands--regardless of whether it's number one or number two, or a pandemic! It is very obvious he just flushes the toilet and leaves the bathroom. It makes me feel nasty but I don't know if I should say anything. If the bathroom was somewhere less conspicuous I wouldn't even know the (in)consistencies of his hygiene, so maybe I'm just being a control freak? What should I do?!
Sincerely,
Nasty Doorknob
Nasty Doorknob,
One of the greatest lessons in life that one can ever learn is that the only person you can control is yourself. If you think it is bad that this is happening within your own home, just remember this moment when you touch any surface in a public place. Sure, you could wag your pristine, germless finger in the face of your housemate and “poo-poo” his poor hygiene, but will that help anything? Are you prepared to face any of your own imperfections as retaliation? Does your housemate have depression? Hygiene can suffer when people are suffering. My advice would be not to expect others to do things your way. If you are that much of a “control freak,” then take control and sanitize the knobs, handles, and surfaces to your heart’s content. If it is too much, consider a different living situation. Happy scrubbing!