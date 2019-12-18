Dear Minerva:
I’ve been married for a very long time. Things have been changing in this relationship and now, I’m not sure that I want to stay in it. I don’t feel the same as I used to. Maybe it’s aging. Maybe it has run its course. Maybe we’re just different people now. I thought back on all the moments over the years. I realized that my husband has only gifted me flowers once, and that was when I had to have an operation. I don’t know how to overcome the years of him not showing me he loves me. Am I wrong for wanting what others have in their relationships?
Sincerely,
Invisible
Dear Invisible:
Don’t pay mind to what others appear to have in relationships. You don’t know if those flowers are a gift, a peace offering, or admittance of a grievous mistake. Love languages are complicated. You prefer tokens of affection. He may not realize that is your love language. People give me gifts all of the time. While lovely, I prefer quality time and physical touch. Is he showing his love in other ways like doing tasks or through physical affection? If he isn’t speaking your language, teach him by showing him what you like. Send him a token of affection. Show him how to love you. If he still doesn’t get it, just ask him, “Why don’t you ever give me flowers? I love flowers.” It may never have dawned on him that it was important to you and chances are, he isn’t psychic.