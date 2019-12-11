Dear Minerva:
My long-term boyfriend and I just became exes a couple of months ago. It has been a difficult time in my life and I am trying to cope with it the best that I can. Most of the friends I have were because of him. This has left me feeling really alone. I was recently asked by a friend if I wanted to go to her work holiday party with her. She works at the same place he does and I know he’s going to be there. I had already purchased a pretty, new dress for this year’s party. I want to go but I’m scared I won’t be able to handle seeing him there with someone else. What should I do?
-Sincerely,
All Dressed Up
Dear Dressed:
A pretty new dress holds a lot of power, especially in a season filled with festive occasions at which to show it off. I don’t want to be a Debbie Downer, but I think you should forego this particular party. Despite having a friend in attendance, you are going to be on his turf. It is his work party. Not yours. Part of being a good party guest is not making others feel awkward. If you show up to the party, not only will he be conspicuously uncomfortable, so will his coworkers. Take yourself out somewhere nice or make different plans with your friend. You need space to heal and the pretty, new dress will keep. Chin up, doll.