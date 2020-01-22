Dear Minerva:
Can you please discuss dating and STI stigma?
Sincerely,
The More You Know
Dear Know:
I am surprised that in 2020 there are still stigmas. The culmination of centuries of discovery and scientific innovation should have us used to talking about our health issues and confronting these things head-on. Dating, while hard enough in this social media age, is best done with honesty and directness. Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) are a fact of life. There is no escaping the fact that any sexually active person is at risk for STIs. The best way to defeat stigma is through this amazing concept called education. Not only will education teach you safer sex options, from condoms to PrEP, it will also open your eyes to how to regularly get checked for STIs and how to manage symptoms if you have them. Everyone deserves to know what they are getting into in a sexual relationship. It doesn’t have to be a gloomy conversation either. We find it relatively easy to talk about our fantasies, so just work it into the conversation. Most STIs are curable, so we should be talking about them with the ease with which we talk about a cold or the flu. It is simple, darling, to take steps to minimize your risk while still having a fulfilling and exciting sex life. If someone has to bow out because they can’t deal with the truth, that’s ok. Someone else will come along. Now get out there and live authentically and honestly. Power lies in truth and freedom in the ability to choose.