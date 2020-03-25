Dear Minerva:
What would a bombshell, like yourself, recommend we do under quarantine?
Sincerely,
Cabin Fever
Dear Fever:
What do I recommend? A SING-A-LONG to the tune of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” (naturally)!
Quarantine, Quarantine, Quarantine, Quarantine
I’m begging of you please just wash your hands.
Quarantine, Quarantine, Quarantine, Quarantine
Wash your hands any time you can.
Covid-19 has spread across the states
It’s getting hard to fill our plates
There are no places to congregate, Quarantine.
Maintain a distance of 6 feet
Don’t shake hands with those you meet
Facetime your loved ones to be sweet, Quarantine
We can take lots of naps
or crochet fancy, frilly hats
Or make good use of that yoga mat, Quarantine
And we can binge watch Dynasty
and try out doomsday recipes
Or anything else that brings us peace, Quarantine
Quarantine, Quarantine, Quarantine, Quarantine
I’m begging of you please just wash your hands
Quarantine, Quarantine, Quarantine, Quarantine
Wash your hands any time you can.
Now you could start an Only Fans
Or polish all the pots and pans
A Victory garden is a dandy plan, Quarantine
You should pursue your choice of art
Or study for a brand new start
But please refrain from breaking hearts, Quarantine
Quarantine, Quarantine, Quarantine, Quarantine
I'm begging of you please just wash your hands
Quarantine, Quarantine, Quarantine, Quarantine
Please just wash your hands any time you can
Quarantine, Quarantine
Now wasn’t that fun? Seriously, though, no matter what you do, remember to keep being kind and keep loving. We need all of that that we can get.