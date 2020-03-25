Minerva Jayne

Minerva Jayne is “The Ducchess” in “The Drag,” a play written by Mae West in 1927. It is playing at the Danny Peterson Theatre at the Morrison Center in Boise March 5-22.

 Jonathan Collins

Dear Minerva:

What would a bombshell, like yourself, recommend we do under quarantine?

Sincerely,

Cabin Fever

Dear Fever:

What do I recommend? A SING-A-LONG to the tune of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” (naturally)!

Quarantine, Quarantine, Quarantine, Quarantine

I’m begging of you please just wash your hands.

Quarantine, Quarantine, Quarantine, Quarantine

Wash your hands any time you can. 

 

Covid-19 has spread across the states

It’s getting hard to fill our plates

There are no places to congregate, Quarantine. 

Maintain a distance of 6 feet

Don’t shake hands with those you meet

Facetime your loved ones to be sweet, Quarantine

We can take lots of naps

or crochet fancy, frilly hats

Or make good use of that yoga mat, Quarantine 

And we can binge watch Dynasty

and try out doomsday recipes

Or anything else that brings us peace, Quarantine

 

Quarantine, Quarantine, Quarantine, Quarantine 

I’m begging of you please just wash your hands

Quarantine, Quarantine, Quarantine, Quarantine 

Wash your hands any time you can. 

 

Now you could start an Only Fans

Or polish all the pots and pans

A Victory garden is a dandy plan, Quarantine

You should pursue your choice of art

Or study for a brand new start

But please refrain from breaking hearts, Quarantine

 

Quarantine, Quarantine, Quarantine, Quarantine

I'm begging of you please just wash your hands

Quarantine, Quarantine, Quarantine, Quarantine

Please just wash your hands any time you can

Quarantine, Quarantine 

 

Now wasn’t that fun? Seriously, though, no matter what you do, remember to keep being kind and keep loving. We need all of that that we can get. 

Tags

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe

Load comments