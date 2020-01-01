Dear Minerva:
I have been dating a man that has a lot of super great qualities. I really like him but recently, he made a comment about something I was wearing. He didn’t like it and he said it was “too girly,” and he didn’t want to be seen with me out in public if I was going to wear it. I am hurt. He met me when I was in eyeliner and florals. Now I’ve started thinking about other little instances and I am afraid he’s ashamed to be with me because I’m not masc enough. I don’t know what to do.
Sincerely.
Embarrassing
Dear Embarrassing:
Sweetness, you are not the problem here. We all deserve to have the people that we love and that love us to be proud to be seen with us. It sounds like maybe he’s dealing with some insecurities of his own and is entirely too preoccupied with what other people think. Even if you could change who you are for him, you shouldn’t. Your individuality, personal style, and confidence are what make you who you are. If he can only appreciate the whole you away from others, then he doesn’t deserve you. It’s 2020, babe. We aren’t diluting ourselves to make others comfortable. Anyone who would expect this of you and still expect to share your bed is being the selfish one. Don’t allow his personal issues with masculinity make you second guess how wonderful you are. Now, go fix that eyeliner and do something for yourself today.