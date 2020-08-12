Dear Readers:
As I write this, today would have been my grandmother’s 102nd birthday. We were extraordinarily close. She loved butterflies and I was in awe of her collection of butterfly motif items. My own journey in life has been guided by the transformative example of the butterfly, so naturally, upon her passing, I kept a few mementos from her collection. I recently moved and a few days ago, I went to the garage to retrieve the butterfly-shaped carnival glass candy dish that I’d kept. I found it, but in my haste, the dish slipped from my hands, crashing onto the cement, shattering into hundreds of iridescent, peachy-pink pieces. A lump rose in my throat. I was ready to sob at my clumsiness. I was also ashamed that on the same day that Beirut suffered such grievous loss, I was ready to cry over a candy dish.
This gave me reason to reflect. We’ve been faced with challenges. The COVID-19 pandemic has us living in emotional upheaval and uncertainty. The political landscape has us at each other’s throats. This dish was just a reminder of things that cannot be broken. My grandmother instilled in me strength, love, courage, and a wicked sense of humor. Everything that was hers could be destroyed but those qualities still exist within me. That seemed an appropriate lesson for these times. No matter what happens to us, what material possessions are destroyed, what buildings may crumble, the importance of the people in our lives, the lessons they’ve taught us, and the love that they’ve given us, live on within us. We’re living in uncomfortable times but we are equipped to rise to these challenges with intelligence, compassion, and innovation. Be unbreakable.