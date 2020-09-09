Dear Minerva:
I’m totally on board with wearing masks. I understand why we are doing it and I am happy to be a part of that. My big frustration is the dreaded maskne. I was doing ok but now over the past few weeks, I have started developing maskne and it is both uncomfortable and ugly. I’m almost 40 and this look isn’t working for me. Do you have any tips or tricks to avoid it?
Sincerely,
Erupting
Dear Erupting:
The “dreaded maskne” struggle is real! Luckily, there are a few things that can combat the stuff causing angry outbursts! I wear a mask for many hours a day and have had relatively few problems with maskne, and I consider myself fortunate for that. The single most important thing to prevent maskne and keep hygienic during this troublesome and tiresome pandemic is to wash and sanitize your masks. Cotton is recommended for your mask fabric if you’re not wearing surgical/N95 masks. Keep those fierce little warriors laundered. Also, assess your skincare routine. If you’re using a lot of facial products and moisturizers, you might need to scale back. Just as you might lotion up your hands and wear gloves to bed, the mask is actually helping any product you are using absorb more thoroughly. Keep your routine simple. Break the makeup habit. While I have failed in that respect, perhaps you’ll be victorious. Side tip: Sneak a few moments alone to doff your mask and give your face a pick-me-up spritz with a facial mist.