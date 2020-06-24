Dear Minerva:
Over the last couple of months a man has reentered my life. I thought he was for sure a part of my past. The past weeks have been filled with great text and messenger conversations. We have even talked on the phone a bit. We tried dating before, years ago. There is a part of me that wants to tell him to take a hike. There’s also another part of me that wants to give it another shot. There is a huge part of me wondering if he has just been bored during the pandemic. Do you think it’s worth it to humor dating him again?
Sincerely,
Suspicious
Dear Suspicious:
Pandemic romances seem to be busting out all over. I think it’s totally reasonable to be questioning whether this is budding romance or basic boredom in action. The bigger question is, what do you have to lose? If the pandemic and its challenges do nothing else, I would hope they would help people to realize what they want out of life. I would hope there is a great prioritizing of wants and needs. Since you don’t seem to find his reentry into your life disturbing and you’ve been engaging with him, give him another shot. Nothing cures a person of their own BS than realizing that they have spent months in solitary paying the fiddler for their romantic infractions. If the flags are too big and too red, then you have your answer and it’s appropriate to quarantine your heart.