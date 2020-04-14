Dear Minerva:
Quarantine has been great for me and my boyfriend. We’ve been getting so close and having great quarantine sex. I feel like this is a wonderful breakthrough in our relationship. In the process of spending this much time together, we started talking about some fantasies. My boyfriend thinks he might be into puppy play. I am no prude, but I am having a hard time wrapping my head around this one. Is it weird? Is it too weird for me? How do I tell him I don’t know if I can support it?
Sincerely,
Mother Hubbard
Dear Mother Hubbard:
I can understand how someone could find it weird for adults to get on all fours, run around frolicking, barking and cuddling. However, I think if you break it down beyond the initial kink factor, you’ll find, as with most kinks and fetishes, there are basic human needs being fulfilled, just in a different (and really kind of cute) package. Puppy play doesn’t even necessarily have to include a sexual aspect, though it can. I’ve met several pups in my day (I’m hipper than my hair suggests) and they describe it as a relaxation activity that has taught them to cultivate being carefree and judgment free. I say throw your boyfriend a bone and try it out. See if there is an aspect you enjoy that can help your boyfriend explore and still be within your boundaries. If you can’t take it, simply sit him down, give him a pet on his head, and tell him that while he’s a very good boy, you aren’t into it. You’ll never know until you try!