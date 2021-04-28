Dear Minerva:
I just started dating again after my long term relationship came to an end. I am rusty and total overwhelmed on how to navigate dating these days. I have been on a few dates and I have found myself not exactly sure how to deal with vibes that are not working for me. Do I tell them I am not interested in seeing them again? Do I ignore it? Do I tell them what I don’t like and why we can’t see each other? Do I run away and never look back? Why did this become so harrowing?
Sincerely,
Back in my Day
Dear Back:
Dating can be harrowing and I think a lot of people would find that description relatable. People overthink the date. If you mutually agree to go out with someone and spend some time getting to know each other, that is the entirety of the activity. No one owes the person another moment beyond that. Most people can tell when they aren’t vibing with each other. That feeling in our stomachs usually tells us if we like the person and see potential for more, or if we would rather try someone else. This unspoken intuition gives us all the power to politely let ourselves off of the hook without having to make an event of it. If the date is less than you expected or desired, when the date comes to an end, thank them for spending time and then move on. You don’t need to justify or explain. If the other person felt differently about the date and suggests another, that is the time that you will need to politely decline and let everyone retain some dignity and self-esteem. After all, just because they aren’t your cup of tea, doesn’t mean they aren’t someone else’s champagne. Happy dating!