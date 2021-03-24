Dear Minerva:
I have recently said “I am in love with you” to the person I have been seeing. Things are great but I can’t help but feel like I love them more than they love me. I don’t have any proof of this or any one thing that tells me this is the case. I just keep thinking about it. It bothers me a lot but I don’t want to be without them. What should I do?
Sincerely,
A Hunch
Dear Hunch:
While I don’t want to negate what you are feeling or the intuition that you may be experiencing, from the way you worded this submission it sounds like your own nerves and self-doubt are creeping in. When people are important to us, it’s natural to want to be pleasing and satisfying to them. If you’ve been unlucky in love until now, it can also be scary because you don’t want to lose them. I don’t know if you love them more than they love you, but the only way to really find out is to go through it. Keep loving them. Learn their love language. Try to reframe your thoughts when those negative ones creep in. Not everyone expresses love the same way and that is ok. Part of the equation is learning how each other gives and accepts love. Hang in there. After all, it is a beautiful thing to love, even if you do it more than someone else.