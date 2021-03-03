Dear Minerva:
I collect a very specific item and I don’t keep it a secret that I collect it. My problem is, now everyone I know is giving me stuff that they think fits into the collection. I also get tagged in countless posts on social media. I mean, I love the items that I collect but I am also very choosy and very specific in what I want to add to my collection. How can I politely decline any further gifts for the collection? I don’t want to be rude but I can’t take on anything else.
Sincerely,
Kitsch Collector
Dear K.C.:
This happens to me too! I remember a warning that my late mamaw gave me: “Don’t let anyone know what you are into because that is all you’ll ever get.” Try to reframe how you are thinking about the offerings that you receive. These people care about you and your interests. They may not know the specifics of what you collect, but they are thinking about you and that is a lovely thing. My advice: if they are wanting to give you something, simply ask what the item is and explain that you are carefully curating your collection and trying to keep it manageable. I have found this let’s people feel appreciated but also allows you to decline politely if necessary. If you’re sharing your collection on social media, indicate exactly what you collect down to the details. If there is no other way, accept the gift and re-gift or donate as needed.