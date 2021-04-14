Dear Minerva:
I have met this guy online. We started chatting one night and I don’t really know him, except by what he has sent me in our messages. I like our talks. Sometimes he starts talking about more and wanting to date me. We don’t live in the same state so I think that is a weird suggestion. I don’t want to seem out of the loop or old-fashioned, but I just don’t see how anyone can think about dating without getting a feel for chemistry first. I also don’t want to lead him on thinking that we are dating when he’s about 900 miles away. Am I out of touch with the world now?
Sincerely,
Cyber Fogie
Dear Fogie:
Interpersonal chemistry is totally a valid thing to want to gauge and it is harder to do through a keyboard. I don’t think it is impossible, but I do see why it would seem like something daunting or even suspicious. I believe that great love stories begin in a variety of ways, from meek and mild to bizarre and wild. With that said, your feelings on how you prefer to “date” are valid. A conversation online is different than in person. In person is different than talking on the phone. My advice is to give him reasonable expectations. Tell him what you wrote me - that chemistry is important and that it is hard to date with 900 miles separating you. Also, the undertone of your question suggests that maybe you aren’t that interested in him romantically at all. Don’t lead him on if that is the case. It is ok to have a pen pal instead.