Dear Minerva:
I love where I work but I have been wanting a change. I now have this great opportunity to start a job with a similar sort of company but different enough to be desirable to me. I have nothing to complain about at my current job and I love my coworkers, but I need a change. How do I know if this is the right choice to leave?
Sincerely,
Torn
Dear Torn:
It is almost impossible to be sure that every choice you make will be the correct one. The good news is that you can always make additional choices later. While there is something to be said for the comfort of a job and coworkers that you already adore, if your heart is calling you to do something else, then you know it’s time to move on. I believe that some of the most important and ultimately fulfilling decisions that we make in life are the difficult ones. Most success stories require change, growth, and making the hard choices. Go with what your heart and head are telling you. If it’s time for a change, then your creativity, motivation, and enthusiasm will be replenished. Leave on good terms and retain as many friendships and relationships as you can. Devote yourself to the new work as heartily as you did to the last and you will find contentment and joy in your endeavor. Change is inevitable but it’s our spirits that get us through it. Best of luck!