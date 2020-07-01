Dear Minerva:
Everything that is going on in the world has me madder than hell. The hate, racism and ignorance I see all over my Facebook has me disillusioned with my family and friends. I legitimately thought they were better than that. I don’t want to delete or block them but I can’t take it anymore. I can’t be involved with this kind of ignorance. Am I wrong if I cut off family and friends I’ve known for these kinds of differing views?
Sincerely,
Over It
Dear Over It:
You’re not wrong when you bring up the current climate of discord and frustration. It’s a social media civil war, where civility is the last thing we are experiencing. From face masks to human rights, everything has become politicized. You describe these as simply “differing views,” but that’s a little too innocent for my palate. Hate is not simply an opinion. We are talking about values, morals, and ethics. We are talking about human lives. My advice is to take a few days away from Facebook. Meditate on the kinds of people you want in your life. I understand the desire to cut off people in your life who feel this way, but it is probably those very racist, hateful people who are almost certain to gain the most from your example. Block or delete if you must, or illuminate their feed with messages of equality, humanity, love, understanding, and relentless truth in the twisted face of hatred and bigotry.