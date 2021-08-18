We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
I am a cut-to-the-chase kind of guy. I don’t mince words or hold back. A few days ago I stuck my foot in my mouth when someone said that they were working with a company that I know does a poor job. I’ve been in my business for a long time and over and over again, this company has provided subpar service. I’ve spoken to numerous dissatisfied clients. I made the mistake of telling some folks this in front of others and I got taken to task. This made me realize that maybe I need to have a response when I can’t give an honest, no-holds-barred opinion. It’s against my nature to do so, but maybe you have an idea on how I can finesse these situations.
—Sincerely,
Foot In Mouth Disease
Dear Mouth:
Social graces can be a daunting endeavor. Gone are the days of shooting-from-the-hip. People are much more sensitive to anything that could be construed as negative or inflammatory. Unfortunately, sometimes that gets in the way of “straight talk.” Since business is as much about how people feel as it is about a job well done, it behooves you to develop soft skills if you wish to navigate the choppy waters of opinion. I suggest you steer clear of canned responses. People will pick up on that as having subtext or snark. If a client asks for suggestions, direct them to the good. If the client is already working with the subpar business, keep the conversation surface level. After all, they might be getting their needs met. If they ask your opinion, soften it by indicating something like, “There are a lot of different options of who to go with.” Encouraging them to shop around may inspire them to check out reviews and do their own sleuthing. After all, if there is one thing we know, unhappy people never shut up about their bad experiences. Let them do your dirty work.
Submit questions to Minerva's Breakdown at bit.ly/AskMinerva or mail them to: Boise Weekly, 855 W. Broad St., Suite 100, Boise, ID 83702. All submissions remain anonymous. Illustration of Minerva by Adam Rosenlund.