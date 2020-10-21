Dear Minerva:
I have mostly had casual romance over the years. A lot of on again/off again stuff. I have recently met a man that is absolutely wonderful. I’ve shifted my focus to him since he has shown up in my life so much over the last months. The universe, though, seems to be playing games with me. Now that I’ve brought my attention on him, other loves from my past have been reaching out. I’m very confused on what to do. I feel like the universe wants me to give them another chance. It seems easier than pursuing something unfamiliar.
Sincerely,
Torn
Dear Torn:
You can view it as the universe telling you to choose the easy option. However, that might not be the case. When you began focusing on this new person, one who has proven his availability over the last months, it sounds as though you have done so with clear intent. The reintroduction of past loves may be a test to discern what you really want and if your intentions are strong enough to stay the course. Sure, it may be easy to collide with the same old ship in the night, but are you still the same person who can be content when that ship docks in another port? Or will you sink like the Titanic and just be clinging icily to the edge of a door that has no place for you? “Same ol’, same ol’” hasn’t been working. It is your choice but if 2020 has taught us anything, it is not to take things for granted.