Dear Minerva:
Over the holidays I went to a party. I’ve been in recovery for a couple of years and I found myself around a lot of alcohol and people drinking and having a good time. I was able to stay strong and I didn’t drink. I am proud of myself for that. What bothered me was that there weren’t many options as far as beverages for me as a sober person at the party. I felt left out and maybe like my friends aren’t taking my recovery seriously. I wanted to say something but maybe you can tell your readers to have more options at parties? I don’t know.
Thanks,
Dry Guy
Dear Dry Guy:
I have always found that the polite thing to do is to bring something to a party so in the future, bring your beverage of choice. A host or hostess can’t always know all the limitations of their guests and I am certain there was no ill will intended. However, I would like to know something:
Why are you going to parties during a pandemic?
Why are you going to parties during a pandemic?
Why are you going to parties during a pandemic?
Why are you going to parties during a pandemic?
Why are you going to parties during a pandemic?
Please think twice before going to gatherings, especially where people are drinking which can lead to people being lackadaisical about distancing and mask wearing. This pandemic is dead serious, my friend. Stay safe.