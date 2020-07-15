Dear Minerva:
I have a couple of friends who have been going through a difficult time in their relationship. I have known them both for a long time. Recently, one of them has been claiming to have experienced abuse, both physically and verbally, by the other. I feel horrible admitting this, because I’ve always been one of the people who believes the victim when they express having been abused. This time, though, knowing them both and having seen a lot of questionable behavior over the years, I feel like I’ve seen enough to know who is abusive. I don’t believe that this person has been abused and I feel like they are preying on the sympathies of others. How do I navigate this?
Sincerely,
Doubtful
Dear Doubtful:
Your intuition is telling you something that is in direct conflict with your values as a person. While this undoubtedly feels awkward and uncomfortable to you, it is ok to have these feelings. I believe that “believing victims” is being open to listening to what they are saying. There are a lot of things that transpire in people’s private lives that we never see. Repeated abuse and trauma can manifest itself in behaviors that are hard to explain. Intuition is not at all infallible. As critically thinking, complex people, reserving space for doubt isn’t a bad thing. It doesn’t make you less “woke.” You can have your doubts as long as you respect that even with those doubts, your friend could quite possibly be a victim of abuse. Wishing peace and closure for all.