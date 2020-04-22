Dear Minerva:
I have a friend who lost a loved one and is grieving in the midst of this strange, disrupted isolation. It's hard to know how to comfort her right now when we can't see each other, share a meal, have a hug or even sit together. We weren't in the habit of calling each other before all of this and I worry it might be intrusive to call her in her time of grief. I fear I would just be putting a bigger burden on her if she doesn't want to talk. What do you suggest?
Sincerely,
Dial “M” for “Mourner”
Dear Dial:
The phone can be a convenience of great comfort and it can be an albatross of anxiety. If your friend has expressed any hesitation about phone calls before this episode in her life, then my suggestion is to put that dialing finger to work on a different task. Before just dialing her up, send a message or a condolence card giving her support and offering your shoulder on her terms and when she’s ready. Phone calls can be wonderfully convenient for business, but can also put the pressure on to act and sound professional. That pressure during grief can make someone pretend to be doing better than they really are, glossing over what they are really feeling in order to avoid being a burden. Politely offer calling you as an option and continue being available through her current preferences for communication. When social distancing is done, hugs will be in order.