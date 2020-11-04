Dear Minerva:
Several longtime friends have embraced extreme conspiracy theory ideologies. They sincerely believe in all of it. How do you maintain relationships with people when you absolutely don't share or support these views?
Sincerely,
No Flavor-Aid for Me
Dear No:
It is frustrating when people fall down that rabbit hole into frightening conspiracy theories. Even more frustrating than seeing people do this is how to approach it without dismissing your friends and the way that they are experiencing their reality. There are various “nefarious plots” floating around all of the time. Some of them seem far-fetched for almost anyone to believe. Some seem like they are in the realm of possibility. I believe that people are looking for explanations as to why the world is not working the way they think it should be and, as always, it is far easier to find a way to place blame on others than to advocate for taking collective responsibility and encouraging sustainable change. There are a lot of people I love and care about who don’t see the world the same way that I do. I think that the best solution to maintain a polite relationship is to avoid some topics, like these conspiracy theory ideologies. I think the only way out of these conspiracies is to let them keep going through that rabbit hole until something finally clicks that makes them realize that it has all been a paranoid manipulation. Until that happens, consider them and their critical thinking skills getting a workout.