Dear Minerva:
My girlfriend and I are raising a passel of kids together. Parenting is so frigging complicated with four different parents all weighing in and during a pandemic to boot. Well, my son’s mother is definitely what I would call a “helicopter parent.” I understand being protective but she’s mercilessly judgmental of people. My ex is no angel. We’ve had a big argument because our son’s friend’s dad has some old legal stuff related to addiction on his record. I don’t think it’s a big deal because he’s been sober and in recovery for like five years. She wants to prevent our kid from being friends with his kid. I don’t think it’s kind or fair, especially considering how much chardonnay she goes through.
Sincerely,
Annoyed Dad
Dear A.D.:
Unfortunately, there’s often a stigma surrounding people with addiction issues. Our society throws people away for having had troubles in their lives. I would think that most rational and empathetic people would see a commitment to sobriety and recovery for that length of time as a good thing. It shows that a person designated a problem in their life and then did something about it. Life is a bucking bronco and we should give people the grace to get back up and in the saddle as many times as they need. After all, we all have trials and tribulations. They just might come in prettier packages. I lift a glass of champagne to you, your empathy, and to the dad in recovery. Strength takes many shapes. As for helicopter mom, she needs a course in empathy and second chances.