Dear Minerva:
What predictions do you have for the LGBTQ+ community in the next decade? Are we hopeful for continued progress?
Sincerely,
Wondering
Dear Wondering:
I wish I had a crystal ball to tell you all what the future holds to provide that kind of peace of mind. My greatest hope is that we will continue progressing. I think we still are, even if it doesn’t necessarily feel like it all of the time. Progress is painful and is met with resistance which increases the tension that we feel. I try to remember that for every loudly screaming voice of opposition, we have countess others quietly, steadfastly supporting the march towards betterment for our world. The squeaky wheels want attention but the argument for discrimination is an empty one. I hope that we make greater progress in the understanding of gender and how our society has been utilizing limited definitions of gender and sexuality for far too long despite the evidence in front of our faces. I have already seen a lot of wonderful progress in my lifetime so I know that it has been happening and is constantly happening. I believe we will reach a place in the next decade where we view those who are unable to accept and embrace the variety present in human existence as willfully ignorant and therefore no longer welcome at the party. History leaves those in the dust who can’t get on board the train. Hope is the Little Engine that DOES.