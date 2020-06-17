Dear Minerva:
All of the Black Lives Matter demonstrations and the conversations around racism in America have had me in my own head a lot lately. I want to talk about my own experiences with confronting racism. As a white woman, I also am a little apprehensive to chime in. I’m no “Karen”—at least I don’t think so—but I also don’t want to offend anyone and social media is dangerous. I think my experiences could be helpful for others but I don’t know if it’s the right thing to bring up.
Sincerely,
Caring not Karen
Dear Caring:
This topic should absolutely be on your mind. Racism is very serious with very real, devastating consequences. It’s natural to want to chime in and offer our help as white people. What we must be conscious of when we are sharing our stories is why we are sharing, how it may affect the voices struggling to be heard and if it is helpful. We have the incredible opportunity to listen to the voices of black people, indigenous people and people of color (BIPOC). By listening to their experiences, sharing the experiences of BIPOC, committing to action and speaking out against the oppression still facing BIPOC, we can be good advocates for change. There isn’t necessarily inherent harm in sharing your own story of confronting racism in your own life, but be mindful that you aren’t doing it out of a sense of accomplishment, proving yourself or so others think you are a “good person.” There are centuries worth of hurt people and we need to hear the truth about it.