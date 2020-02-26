As we move deeper into the housing crisis in Boise, it is important to know what’s going on at the city level. Recently, our City lost litigation through a 9th Circuit case (see “U.S. Supreme Court Decides Not to Hear Boise Case On Homeless,” BW 12/2019) where the city was using $400,000 in tax dollars (not mentioned in the article) to fight for the right to continue criminalizing the homeless, to cite individuals sleeping un-sheltered within Boise. The 9th Circuit referred to Boise’s enacting laws on community members without offering adequate access to shelter and affordable housing as cruel and unusual punishment. While following this situation, I discovered that at one city council meeting all present members (a meeting in which Bieter, Thomson and Ludwig were absent) unanimously voted to increase litigation fees to $400,000 without verbally discussing what that meant in layman’s terms. I reached out to Lauren McLean asking “did this really happen, UNANIMOUSLY?” She responded by refusing to address my questions, instead choosing to explain how council meetings work. Bieter’s stance, at the time, was that there is no way to maintain order if anyone can sleep anywhere. Though it appears criminalizing homelessness through citation is more about exploiting community members who struggle the most financially to increase the amount of money in our city bank account.
I believe all Boiseans benefit from more affordable housing options but many are unwilling to support affordable apartment complexes being built in their neighborhoods. Both community roadblocks and lack of housing are the foundation of the crisis. I encourage my fellow community members to look inward and imagine how we all can support each other including those in financial hardship in this community.