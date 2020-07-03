I flew my U.S. flag upside down after the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas. As the country protests systemic racism, it’s upended again.
We have a climate problem, but we pretend we don’t. We have an energy abuse problem, and we’ve lived in denial of that, too. We refuse to believe guns are a problem, yet have more guns than any other country with the highest rates of violence and mass shootings, random people acting as vigilantes. We say we’re not a racist society, but we disproportionately incarcerate more Afro-Americans. Most are jailed for non-violent offenses, the U.S. the highest in incarcerations worldwide with over 2 million people in prison, five times that of #2 UK. In 1972, the first year I voted in a national election, there were 200,000 imprisoned in the U.S. It’s a stark contrast.
Crime and incarcerations have generally been decreasing nationally and statewide for decades. The U.S. still imprisons .7% of our population, the most dramatic rise in the late '90s. While today still historically high, national incarceration rates dropped during the Obama term. Regardless, we are jailing too many people, and most of them are black. This is white supremacy at work.
Idaho is well-known for its history of white supremacy, where the white population is well over 80%. Some of us live in so-called “liberal” areas where it seems people are accepting of people who are not white. Don’t kid yourself. Racial intolerance is everywhere you look if you choose to see it; I’ve seen it in my community, despite not wanting to. The more rural the community, the more non-whites are viewed disparagingly. It hasn’t changed much since I was a kid.
White supremacy is a function of the state corrections system. Of the nearly 2 million people in Idaho, a scant 1% are Black, yet they comprise 3% of the prison population. While larceny, pornography, firearms violations, and murder are overwhelmingly committed by whites in Idaho, incarcerations per 100,000=656 White and 3,252 Black (13,000 Idahoans are currently in prison).
The St. Maries Gazette Record ran an ad this week picturing a local insurance purveyor with their family brandishing high-powered weapons. It read:
“Yo, Antifa Slimeballs! 222 South 6th Street. You come around here, it will Make Our Day."
I don’t know what I find more sickening—the ad or that this Idaho newspaper published it. Even worse than the newspaper or Facebook feeding this ugly beast, white supremacy is promoted by the Idaho criminal (in)justice system.
White supremacy is endemic in society. It’s long past time for each of us to do a deep dive inside ourselves and feel shame for how overly comfortable we have been in our entitlement. Our common mother was not white, and the color of the world’s people is constantly being merged. White was never pure, and those that think so should and will be the minority. People had better get ready to make peace with reality, and everyone else.
Christian Picciolini was an early leader of the first neo-Nazi skinhead gang in the U.S., which he worked to build up over his 14 year tenure. For the last 22 years, he has been trying to address the problem of white supremacy at its core by building bridges across the ideological divide. Find him online and learn why white supremacists are racist. You might be surprised at what he tells you.
If white supremacists truly believed in Christianity, they’d realize we’re one race, a human one, and it’s our differences that illustrate it best. We can either show the strength of our humanity or be the people Christ would abhor. I plan to escort my white self to the back of the bus with grace, finally flying my flag upright for real.
—Marilyn Beckett, Moscow, IDAHO