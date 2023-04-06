The question of “where to go to the bathroom?” is usually a conversation left for parents to have with their small children, but for the past month that very question has been a heated debate in Idaho’s legislature.
On March 23, Governor Brad Little signed Senate Bill 1100 into law after it received a majority vote in both the house and senate.
SB 1100, referred to as the “bathroom bill,” requires that all K-12 public schools in Idaho separate bathrooms, locker rooms, changing areas and sleeping quarters by biological sex.
A 2022 report by UCLA estimates that Idaho has at least 1,000 individuals under the age of 18 who identify as transgender, non-binary or gender non-conforming. Many of these students will soon be forced to use restrooms that conflict with their identities.
The bill text states that “there are real and inherent physical differences between men and women” and continues by defining “sex” as the “biological characteristics … genetically determined at conception.”
Not only does this section of the bill attempt to deny transgender existence, but it also completely overlooks intersex individuals who do not fit Idaho’s definition of “male” or “female,” which Sen. Melissa Wintrow brought up during debate in the Senate.
Advocates of SB 1100 argue that it protects students’ and parents’ right to privacy by allowing students to sue a school for up to $5,000 for each instance that a person of the opposite “biological sex” is in the wrong restroom or locker room.
“Parents have a right to send their kids to school and feel comfortable that their kids are safe and secure,” said Rep. Edward Hill in the House Education Committee.
In terms of safety, however, this bill only further harms transgender youth who are already disadvantaged. The 2015 U.S. Transgender Survey finds that 86% of transgender people who were “out” between kindergarten and high school experienced mistreatment, such as being verbally harassed or physically and sexually assaulted because of their identity.
“The justification for SB 1100 rests on hypothetical problems,” said Amy Dundon, who testified in opposition on behalf of the American Civil Liberties Union of Idaho. “In all of the years that trans students have been utilizing the restrooms … we have not seen instances of trans students harming other students. We won’t see that.”
Before passing, the bill was amended to allow for exemptions for coaches of the opposite sex to enter their team’s locker room, i.e. a male coach going into the girl’s locker room — there was no discussion on the possible dangers of this amendment.
Despite pushback from some legislators and the public, SB 1100 is set to go into effect July 1.