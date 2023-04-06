Headshot 1.JPG

Kate Jacobson

The question of “where to go to the bathroom?” is usually a conversation left for parents to have with their small children, but for the past month that very question has been a heated debate in Idaho’s legislature.

On March 23, Governor Brad Little signed Senate Bill 1100 into law after it received a majority vote in both the house and senate.

