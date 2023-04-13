The 2023 Idaho legislative session has officially come to a close.
While this session had a few highlights, much of the legislation this year focused on controversial social topics, rather than issues that mattered to the majority of the legislature’s constituents.
One of the more positive outcomes from the 2023 session was property tax relief, which the 2023 Idaho Public Policy Survey reports was a top concern among the majority of Idahoans.
House Bill 292 provides $117 million in property tax relief, although the bill was initially vetoed by Gov. Brad Little. Little stated in a press release that the bill was muddled and would have unintended consequences for schools and transportation projects.
However, the House and Senate were both able to override Little’s veto, something fairly uncommon in Idaho’s legislature. The legislature subsequently passed House Bill 376, a trailer bill to H.B. 292, which clarifies the law slightly to ensure transportation projects are not halted. Little said in a press release that he was pleased with this outcome.
Education also received a lot of attention in the legislature this session.
House Bill 24, the Idaho Launch Grant program, was one of the major aspects of Little’s “Idaho First” plan introduced in January. The legislation barely passed the House and took nearly the whole session to make its way to the governor’s desk, but the bill was signed into law on March 28.
Starting in 2024, the Idaho Launch Grant program will provide up to $8,000 in grants for graduating high school students to use at a community college or career technical program.
The public school budget was one of the later pieces of legislation to be introduced, but the legislature kept good on their word from the special session last September and increased funding for public schools by 16.4%, or $378.6 million. A portion of this funding is dedicated to raising teacher salaries by $6,359 per teacher.
Unsurprisingly, given that this was the first regular legislative session since Roe v. Wade was overturned, there was also a surplus of legislation introduced pertaining to abortion.
House Bill 374 is the only legislation enacted that may be beneficial to someone trying to seek an abortion in Idaho — the law clarifies the definition of abortion to exclude certain situations.
The bill states that “the removal of a dead unborn child” or “the removal of an ectopic or molar pregnancy” do not fit under the scope of a criminal abortion.
That said, Idaho also enacted the first abortion legislation of its kind in the United States — House Bill 242, also known as the abortion trafficking bill, makes it a crime to assist a minor in obtaining an abortion across state lines without parental consent. Due to an emergency clause, the bill goes into effect on May 5 and those found guilty of abortion trafficking may be charged with up to five years in prison.
Additionally, H.B. 242 gives Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador the “sole discretion” to prosecute someone for violating any of Idaho’s abortion restrictions, including abortion trafficking, if the attorney in any respective county does not.
The legislature also spent a lot of time this session focused on attacks against the LGBTQ+ community with dozens of homophobic and transphobic bills being introduced, and several passing, over the past few months.
A 2017 report from the UCLA Williams Institute found that at least 78% of LGBTQ+ individuals in Idaho have faced regular discrimination due to their identity — this number went up even more when the data from those identifying as transgender was isolated.
Several of the laws passed in Idaho this session will make the state even more unsafe for transgender individuals, especially trans youth.
House Bill 71, the “Vulnerable Child Protection Act,” is probably the most extreme of the legislation enacted this session. Starting on Jan. 1, 2024, H.B. 71 will make it a felony to provide any form of gender-affirming healthcare to those under 18 in Idaho and is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Transgender youth in Idaho will no longer have access to potential lifesaving medical care and additionally, many of them will not be able to use the bathroom at school that best fits their gender identity. Senate Bill 1100 requires all public K-12 schools separate bathrooms by biological sex, and schools may be sued for up to $5,000 for every instance of noncompliance starting on July 1.
And the legislature has the grown-ups’ bathroom situation covered as well — Senate Bill 1016, which goes into effect July 1, bans local governments in Idaho from requiring contractors in the public works sector to provide bathrooms, lockers or showers “on any basis other than biological sex.” Essentially, the law says that local governments can’t force contractors to accommodate transgender individuals.
Overall, this year’s session really highlighted the growing extremism and partisanship within Idaho. The legislature was forced to pass massive amounts of legislation, including the majority of the state budget, in the final weeks because so much time was spent debating controversial social issues that should never have been politicized in the first place.