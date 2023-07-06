‘Don’t ask, don’t tell.’For years, that’s how the United States responded to the existence of LGBTQ+ individuals.
In 1994, Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell (DADT) was adopted as the official federal policy on military service for lesbian, gay or bisexual individuals. In short, the policy banned LGBTQ people from serving in the military, but also specified that the government could not ask anyone their sexuality — therefore gay people could enlist, so long as they stayed in the closet.
On September 20, 2011, DADT was finally repealed in full. All service members who were discharged based on their sexuality were offered re-enrollment — although it’s hard to imagine, at that point, why any LGBTQ people would want to reenlist after facing continuous discrimination.
The repealing of DADT, followed by the 2015 Supreme Court decision in Obergefell v. Hodges, which guaranteed same-sex couples the right the marriage, were two of the biggest advancements in LGBTQ+ rights in the U.S. Unfortunately, many states, including Idaho, have since taken major strides in the wrong direction.
‘Don’t say gay.’Don’t Say Gay is the newest iteration of DADT, but instead of the military, it concerns our schools.
In May, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed four bills into law intending to restrict LGBTQ+ rights, including an expansion of the Don’t Say Gay law, which was previously passed in March.
The Don’t Say Gay law, formally named the Parental Rights in Education bill, bans all “classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.” The measure passed in May expanded this up to eighth grade.
Much like DADT, the bill also stipulated that transgender school employees may not share their pronouns with students. Additionally, no students or employees can be required to refer to each other by pronouns that do not align with their sex assigned at birth.
“Florida is proud to lead the way in standing up for our children,” DeSantis said in a press release on May 17. “As the world goes mad, Florida represents a refuge of sanity.”
These barbaric laws, policies and beliefs are making their way across the U.S., including into Idaho. On June 19, the Nampa School Board approved policy 2050 — the policy has many parallels to the discriminatory laws recently passed in Florida.
Policy 2050 stipulates that “sexual orientation,” “gender identity,” “gender expression” and “transgender identity” are “not subject matters that the District shall discuss, address or educate children about.” Additionally, the policy allows staff and students to disregard anyone’s pronouns if they do not align with their sex assigned at birth.
This is a big deal. The Nampa School District is reinforcing a heteronormative culture simply because some adults are uncomfortable — but the students are the ones who suffer from these types of laws and policies. Teaching children about gender identities and sexual orientations will never make someone gay or trans, but it will give the language and terminology to those who are struggling with their identity.