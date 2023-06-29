A few weeks ago I went to a music festival in Salt Lake City, Utah with my brother. At the very first show I went to, I was standing outside in a crowd of several hundred people, when all of a sudden a cloud of smoke was blown my way and the smell was so intense I thought I may get a second-hand-high.
I followed the smoke through the crowd to a man standing several feet away from me, confidently smoking a joint out in the open — he then passed the joint to the girl next to him, who passed it to the person by her and so on.
I was a bit taken aback, to say the least, as it wasn't something I expected to see, or smell, in Utah of all places. And that's when my brother informed me that Utah has had legal medical marijuana since 2018.
While public consumption is still illegal, meaning those people were still taking some risk by smoking at the festival, the joint very well could have been legally purchased at a dispensary just a few blocks away. Idaho, on the other hand, is one of just a handful of states left where THC is still illegal in any form.
Last fall, President Joe Biden issued a pardon for all federal marijuana convictions. While this did not apply to state convictions, many states, such as Pennsylvania, implemented their own pardon programs for those with non-violent marijuana convictions — Idaho was not one of those states.
“Open borders and open prisons — welcome to Biden’s America," Governor Brad Little said in a press release responding to the pardon. "He wants to let people out of jail for drug offenses while he keeps the border open."
Idaho's Democratic nominee for governor, Stephen Heidt, countered Little's statement and said that he would pardon all Idahoans convicted of possession if he were to have won the 2022 election.
“Cannabis has been decriminalized and legalized in surrounding states, yet Idaho citizens with convictions for marijuana possession are often denied employment, housing, travel visas and educational opportunities," Heidt said in a press release at the time. "As governor, I would relieve the collateral damages that come from these petty convictions.”
Obviously, the Democratic nominee did not win the race for governor in Idaho, and instead, we continue to have Idahoans ostracized and imprisoned for possessing marijuana.
Throughout my three days at the festival in Utah, I saw people smoking at nearly every show I went to — and I never saw anyone get into trouble, despite police officers being stationed throughout the venue.
I can't say the same about most music festivals I've attended in Idaho, however, because the risk here is simply too great. In states surrounding Idaho, smoking weed is often a casual activity, but here, the same thing could cost someone their livelihood.