Kate Jacobson

A few weeks ago I went to a music festival in Salt Lake City, Utah with my brother. At the very first show I went to, I was standing outside in a crowd of several hundred people, when all of a sudden a cloud of smoke was blown my way and the smell was so intense I thought I may get a second-hand-high.

I followed the smoke through the crowd to a man standing several feet away from me, confidently smoking a joint out in the open — he then passed the joint to the girl next to him, who passed it to the person by her and so on.  

