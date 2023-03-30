Before the 2023 session first began on Jan. 9, Idaho's legislative leaders announced that the legislature had a goal of adjourning by Friday, March 24. But that deadline has now come and gone and the legislature still has a handful of business to attend to.
Some of the legislation put into law so far this session includes a bill to allow executions by firing squad, a bill dictating which restrooms students can use in public schools and a bill to provide temporary medical licenses for medical school graduates who were not accepted into a residency program for the year. This still leaves many promises made early on in the session unfulfilled.
One of the biggest promises Gov. Brad Little made for this legislative session was to lower property taxes for Idahoans. On Monday, March 27, Little vetoed House Bill 292, which was referred to as Idaho’s primary “property tax relief” bill, because he felt that unrelated policies were intermingled in the legislation.
H.B. 292 prioritizes using sales tax collection to fund property tax reductions over funding long-term infrastructure projects, which Little said could bring several major transportation projects in Idaho to a halt.
“A property tax relief bill this session needs to be simple and carried out in a way that does not harm public schools, does not hold up needed transportation projects, and does not reveal more unintended consequences,” Little said in a press release regarding the veto. “The people of Idaho deserve simple property tax relief that will endure over time.”
In addition to the House and Senate needing to come to an agreement on a new property tax bill or override Little’s veto with a supermajority, the legislature also still has much of the 2024 fiscal year budget to pass before they are able to adjourn.
The Medicaid budget is one of the largest budgets that the legislature has not yet been able to come to a consensus on. House Bill 334, which expanded the current Medicaid budget, failed in the House, 34-36, on March 20.
The Joint Finance-Appropriation Committee is currently in the process of rewriting the Medicaid budget, and many Republican legislatures are pushing for significant reductions. It typically takes at least two weeks for a bill to go from committee to the governor’s desk, although legislators may suspend rules to speed up the process.
Not including the legislation still working its way through the House and Senate, Gov. Little has over a dozen bills waiting to be signed or vetoed, meaning we could have several more days or weeks of this session.
However, since Idaho’s legislature was given the power last November to call itself back into a special session, it’s possible some issues are to be left unresolved for the time being.