Headshot 1.JPG

Kate Jacobson

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Before the 2023 session first began on Jan. 9, Idaho's legislative leaders announced that the legislature had a goal of adjourning by Friday, March 24. But that deadline has now come and gone and the legislature still has a handful of business to attend to.

Some of the legislation put into law so far this session includes a bill to allow executions by firing squad, a bill dictating which restrooms students can use in public schools and a bill to provide temporary medical licenses for medical school graduates who were not accepted into a residency program for the year. This still leaves many promises made early on in the session unfulfilled.

Recommended for you

Load comments