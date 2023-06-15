Headshot 1.JPG

Kate Jacobson

Last week I saw a local Twitter user post a photo taken at the Boise Airport and in the image you can see a group of individuals carrying bags that read: “IOM UN Migration.” (International Organization for Migration is the main United Nations agency promoting humane and orderly migration.) The caption then criticizes President Joe Biden for “making every state a border state.”

The Tweet was expressing concern over recent changes to United States immigration policies. Title 42, which previously allowed for minimal immigration due to the pandemic, expired last month and now President Biden has come under fire for allowing restrictions to be loosened.

