Last week I saw a local Twitter user post a photo taken at the Boise Airport and in the image you can see a group of individuals carrying bags that read: “IOM UN Migration.” (International Organization for Migration is the main United Nations agency promoting humane and orderly migration.) The caption then criticizes President Joe Biden for “making every state a border state.”
The Tweet was expressing concern over recent changes to United States immigration policies. Title 42, which previously allowed for minimal immigration due to the pandemic, expired last month and now President Biden has come under fire for allowing restrictions to be loosened.
The concept that “every state is becoming a border state” has been floating around online a lot lately and Boise has been no stranger to it — despite the fact that Idaho is technically already a border state, it just isn’t the “concerning” border.
In the past few months, several Idaho politicians have made a point of expressing their dismay with the possibility of increased immigration. On May 31, Attorney General Raul Labrador, alongside the attorney generals of 17 other states including Utah, Montana and Alaska, filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration for its most recent immigration policy.
“The Biden administration’s proposed plan to address the surge of illegal border crossings is inadequate,” Attorney General Labrador said in a press release. “The proposal carves out exceptions restricting (the Department of Homeland Security) from effectively combatting unlawful entry into the United States.”
Labrador argues that re-introducing the Migrant Protection Protocol is the only way to effectively secure the border. While in effect under the Trump administration, the Migrant Protection Protocol forced 70,000 asylum seekers to wait in Mexican border towns, which are often very dangerous, while their cases were pending — a process which often takes months, or even years.
Despite how many migrants were removed from the U.S. under this policy, just over 500 of them were actually granted relief in immigration court and allowed to re-enter the U.S.
Since the start of 2023 there have been approximately 500 total refugees taken in by resettlement agencies in Boise, Nampa and Twin Falls, according to a press release from the Idaho Office for Refugees.
There is a fundamental misunderstanding among many Idahoans in regard to why refugees come here. They aren’t coming here to wreak havoc, bring drugs or commit crimes — they are quite literally fleeing from dangerous and often deadly conditions in their home countries. Safety is all refugees are seeking and Boise often has the means to provide that.
So even if Idaho is “becoming a border state,” this should not be seen as a problem, but rather an opportunity to help those in need.