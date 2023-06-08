Headshot 1.JPG

Kate Jacobson

It’s already June. Pride month is officially upon us. While I tend to love the festivities and celebration associated with Pride each year, I can’t help but find myself feeling a bit conflicted after Idaho’s most recent legislative session.

I am immensely proud of every individual brave enough to express their true selves and Pride is meant to honor that bravery, but there are very real and ever present threats to the safety of those individuals — especially for anyone in Idaho, a state where hatred and ignorance seem to be more normalized every day.

