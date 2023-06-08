It’s already June. Pride month is officially upon us. While I tend to love the festivities and celebration associated with Pride each year, I can’t help but find myself feeling a bit conflicted after Idaho’s most recent legislative session.
I am immensely proud of every individual brave enough to express their true selves and Pride is meant to honor that bravery, but there are very real and ever present threats to the safety of those individuals — especially for anyone in Idaho, a state where hatred and ignorance seem to be more normalized every day.
The 2023 legislative session in Idaho ended in April and throughout the three months they were in session, the legislature debated and often passed, a number of transphobic and homophobic bills. One of the more consequential and controversial bills enacted in the last session was House Bill 71.
The bill, which is currently set to take effect on Jan. 1, 2024, makes it a felony to consent to or provide any gender affirming care for a minor in Idaho. The purpose of the bill is to deny care such as hormones and puberty blockers to transgender youth. Sex change surgeries are also banned in the new law, but these surgeries were never performed in Idaho.
On May 31, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Idaho filed a lawsuit to block the enforcement of H.B.71. The lawsuit names Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts, Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador and members of the Idaho Code Commission as the defendants.
“This law is a dangerous intrusion upon the rights and lives of Idaho families,” Amy Dundon, Legislative Strategist with the ACLU of Idaho, said in a press release. “Our state should be a safe place to raise every child, including transgender youth, and H.B. 71 threatens to deny them the safety and dignity they deserve.”
The plaintiffs are the families of two transgender Idaho teens who, being under 18, have remained anonymous in the lawsuit. Both teens represented in the lawsuit would lose access to their current gender-affirming care under the new law, and one notes that because of this their family has contemplated moving out of Idaho.
In the lawsuit, H.B 71 is not referred to as the “Vulnerable Child Protection Act” as it is in the actual bill text, and is instead labeled as Idaho’s “Healthcare Ban,” which seems like a more encompassing title. The lawsuit very succinctly defines and explains terms such as “gender dysphoria” and “puberty-delaying treatment,” and goes into detail about the potential harm to trans youth should the law go into effect.
“We welcome this opportunity to defend the transgender youth of Idaho and their families from this discriminatory political attack,” Dundon said. “We won’t stop defending them until each one has all the care and support they need to thrive.”