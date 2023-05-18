Headshot 1.JPG

Kate Jacobson

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


While driving through Boise recently you may have noticed billboards with the phrase “All it took …” followed by an image and a description such as “a dog’s best friend,” “a son” or “a young mother.”

These billboards are part of Idaho’s recent “Fentanyl Takes All” campaign which was launched by Governor Brad Little at the beginning of the year and is intended to educate the public about the dangers of fentanyl.

Recommended for you

Load comments