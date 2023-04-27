Headshot 1.JPG

Kate Jacobson

On April 18, the Interfaith Sanctuary broke ground on a new shelter located on State Street at the previous location of a Salvation Army. Interfaith Sanctuary, currently located on River Street in downtown Boise, offers emergency shelter services to individuals and families in Boise who are experiencing homelessness.

Since the pandemic first began, the housing market in Boise has only worsened with the demand for emergency shelter services dramatically increasing in the past few years. The current Interfaith Sanctuary shelter can house up to 170 people at night, and only 24 people during the day, which is not meeting the demand.

