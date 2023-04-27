On April 18, the Interfaith Sanctuary broke ground on a new shelter located on State Street at the previous location of a Salvation Army. Interfaith Sanctuary, currently located on River Street in downtown Boise, offers emergency shelter services to individuals and families in Boise who are experiencing homelessness.
Since the pandemic first began, the housing market in Boise has only worsened with the demand for emergency shelter services dramatically increasing in the past few years. The current Interfaith Sanctuary shelter can house up to 170 people at night, and only 24 people during the day, which is not meeting the demand.
In order to solve this, Interfaith Sanctuary purchased a new shelter location in early 2021 which, after remodeling, could triple the shelter’s occupancy and would allow anyone a space to stay during the day. The new shelter would include kitchens, classrooms, medical facilities and recreation spaces.
Unfortunately, since it was first proposed the project has received massive amounts of negative feedback, especially from those living in the area surrounding the proposed location. We really saw the “not in my backyard” phenomenon impact Boise.
For those who aren’t familiar, “not in my backyard” is a common phenomenon in which residents oppose a nearby development solely because of their proximity to it. People tend to be more supportive of social and harm reduction projects the further away they are from them — but these developments have to go somewhere.
After days of testimony against the new shelter, the Boise Planning and Zoning commission denied the shelter a permit. This left the shelter to find temporary solutions for the past two years.
“In 2020 when the pandemic hit, we moved our families with children and our most medically fragile guests to a hotel made possible by COVID emergency funds,” the Interfaith Sanctuary said in a press release. “But what happens once this COVID funding runs out?”
After appealing the planning and zoning commission’s decision, Boise City Council finally gave the shelter the green light to start remodeling. That said, remodels are expected to take 12-15 months, so the new shelter won’t open for at least another year.
Last month, Interfaith Sanctuary asked Ada County for an extension of the emergency funding to keep the hotel shelter open until the new shelter is finished, but was denied.
“I am shocked and deeply dismayed that the Ada County Commissioners have refused to invest in temporary, emergency shelter, leaving the City of Boise solely responsible for addressing countywide issues,” Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said in a press release. “Decisions like these are what will turn us into another Portland, where tent cities are rampant.”
The City of Boise has stepped up and agreed to fund the hotel shelter until remodels are complete.