Headshot 1.JPG

Kate Jacobson

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Parental choice has been a hot button issue in Idaho politics for several years now — the topic is brought up in relation to healthcare, technology, and most often, education.

In Idaho’s recent legislative session there was a major push to expand the state’s Empowering Parents grant to include funding for private school educations. The Empowering Parents grant was first established in 2022 to help combat the learning losses brought on by the pandemic.

Recommended for you

Load comments