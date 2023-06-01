Parental choice has been a hot button issue in Idaho politics for several years now — the topic is brought up in relation to healthcare, technology, and most often, education.
In Idaho’s recent legislative session there was a major push to expand the state’s Empowering Parents grant to include funding for private school educations. The Empowering Parents grant was first established in 2022 to help combat the learning losses brought on by the pandemic.
Last year, the Idaho State Board of Education awarded approximately $50 million to Idaho families to help purchase educational resources including computers and software, instructional materials, tutoring and therapy services.
The program was previously supported by Coronavirus Relief funds which have since run out, but Governor Brad Little and the legislature approved $30 million this year to continue the program. In addition to funding, the legislature also approved the formation of an Empowering Parents advisory council to help guide the program’s future.
“Recognizing the parents’ role as the primary decision makers in their children’s education, we created the Empowering Parents grant program to help families take charge of learning tools outside the classroom,” Governor Little said in a press release.
Currently, the grant cannot be used to cover school tuition — that said, there is still immense support from many Idaho lawmakers to do just that. The Idaho Senate even passed Senate Bill 1161 which would have added an extra $12 million to the program to directly fund private school tuition, but the bill did not make it through the House.
Recently, on May 15, the newly appointed members of the Empowering Parents advisory council were announced and the council set June 1 for their first meeting.
As dictated by Idaho statute, three of the council’s members were appointed by Governor Little, two by the Senate President Pro Tempore Chuck Winder and two by Speaker of the House Mike Moyle. The Superintendent of Public Instruction, Debbie Critchfield, will also serve as the non-voting chair for the board.
“Input from parents is essential and this is one more way we can tap into parents to help shape Idaho education,” Superintendent Critchfield said in a press release.
The new members of the Empowering Parents advisory council are all parents of current students at public schools from across Idaho. These parents may be able to give some perspective on how to improve the program, but it’s important to note that all members were also directly appointed by a republican member of Idaho’s government.
One of the council members is Amy Henry of Nampa, who spent the last legislative session writing conservative policy opinions for Parents for Freedom and Liberty.
In February, Henry published a list of “problematic” books that are available in Boise schools, including “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close” by Jonathan Safran Foer, a story of the aftermath of 9/11, “Speak” by Laurie Halse Anderson, a book about overcoming sexual violence and even “My Body is Growing” by Dagmar Geisler, an introductory book on gender and body awareness.
While getting the opinion of actual parents can be an excellent way of improving education, the opinions of the council may not be reflective of Idaho parents as a whole. If the school choice debate carries over to the next legislative session, it is entirely possible that the movement has the added support from this new advisory council.