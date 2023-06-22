It should come as a surprise to no one that, according to a 2022 report from the U.S. Census Bureau, three out of the top 15 fastest growing cities in the country are suburbs of Boise.
Meridian, Nampa and Caldwell all had a growth rate of roughly 5% from 2020 to 2021 — the average growth rate for midsize U.S. cities during the same period was approximately 0.4%. The Boise Metropolitan area has been rapidly growing and evolving for many years leading to unaffordable housing, overcrowding and increased homelessness.
Countless factors have played into Boise’s housing crisis, but one of the most notable culprits has been the city’s outdated zoning code.
It was 1966, more than 50 years ago, the last time Boise’s zoning code had any major updates. At the time, Boise had a population of only 60,000 and the zoning code was a reflection of that. The code prioritized “traditional residential” zones which only allow single-family detached homes and no commercial use — this forced Boise to sprawl outward with high-priced homes.
In 2019, former Boise Mayor Dave Bieter launched a project to begin developing a new zoning code; the project was then relaunched in 2020 shortly after Mayor Lauren McLean took office. The zoning code rewrite took roughly four years to develop and resulted in a 600+ page document which allows for more mixed-use spaces, as well as allowances for apartments, duplexes and other forms of affordable housing.
In April, the Boise Planning and Zoning Commission approved the new zoning code and recommended that City Council adopt it. Last week, from June 12 to 15, Boise City Council held public hearings to decide the fate of the new zoning code.
Over the course of several days, over 40 neighborhood associations and more than 100 individuals signed up to testify both for and against the zoning code rewrite.
“Throughout the testimony we’ve received from people of all ages, everyone cares about the same thing and that is the importance of family and home,” Mayor McLean said at the hearing. “We need all the different types of homes in this place for all of the different types of people.”
After four days of testimony and debate, on Thursday, June 15, Boise City Council unanimously approved the zoning code rewrite — the new code is set to go into effect later this year on Dec. 1.