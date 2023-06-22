Headshot 1.JPG

Kate Jacobson

It should come as a surprise to no one that, according to a 2022 report from the U.S. Census Bureau, three out of the top 15 fastest growing cities in the country are suburbs of Boise.

Meridian, Nampa and Caldwell all had a growth rate of roughly 5% from 2020 to 2021 — the average growth rate for midsize U.S. cities during the same period was approximately 0.4%. The Boise Metropolitan area has been rapidly growing and evolving for many years leading to unaffordable housing, overcrowding and increased homelessness.

