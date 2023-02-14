Headshot 1.JPG

Kate Jacobson

Until 2021, income tax relief was a top priority for many Idahoans but over the past two years this has shifted to the point that property tax relief has become a higher priority, according to the 2023 Idaho Public Policy Survey.

The price of homes in Idaho has been increasing faster than almost anywhere in the country. A 2022 report from the Idaho Department of Labor found that prices of homes in Idaho have increased 173% in the past decade, while the national average only increased by 80%.

