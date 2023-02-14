Until 2021, income tax relief was a top priority for many Idahoans but over the past two years this has shifted to the point that property tax relief has become a higher priority, according to the 2023 Idaho Public Policy Survey.
The price of homes in Idaho has been increasing faster than almost anywhere in the country. A 2022 report from the Idaho Department of Labor found that prices of homes in Idaho have increased 173% in the past decade, while the national average only increased by 80%.
“Idahoans want relief from rising property taxes, and we hear them,” Gov. Brad Little said in his State of the State address in January. In the address, Little called on the Legislature to set $120 million aside this session for property tax relief.
Little did not specify a bill or a specific means of lowering the property tax, but rather said that he will collaborate with legislators to sort out the specifics. And we are just now starting to see the Legislature follow up on this.
On Feb. 2, the Idaho Legislature’s House Revenue and Taxation Committee had three different bills introduced that are all aiming to achieve the same goal — lower property taxes for Idahoans.
House Bill 77, introduced by Sen. Scott Grow, redirects 4.5% of Idaho’s sales tax towards lowering the property taxes that Idahoans pay on their primary residence. The bill also takes $150 million of the state’s projected budget surplus to offer additional reductions in property taxes to qualifying constituents.
In the committee meeting, Grow said that the state’s continuous budget surplus is indicative of flaws in Idaho’s overall tax structure.
Rep. Bruce Skaug introduced House Bill 78 which would update and reinstate legislation that the Legislature removed in 2016. Prior to then, Idahoans received a property tax exemption for up to 50% of the value of their home but now the exception is capped at $125,000.
Houses in Idaho have exponentially gained value over the past several years, meaning the amount of property taxes homeowners have had to pay have also skyrocketed.
House Bill 79, introduced by Speaker of the House Mike Moyle, is the final piece of property tax legislation that has been brought to the committee so far. H.B. 79 is primarily focused on funding for schools but it also contains a small section that increases the homeowners property tax exemption from $125,000 to $150,000.
All of these bills have only just been introduced in committee, meaning we will see them debated more extensively in the Legislature in the coming weeks.