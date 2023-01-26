Support Local Journalism


Idaho’s legislature is now in full swing for the 2023 session, and to the surprise of absolutely no one, abortion has already received more than its fair share of attention.

Following the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last summer, Idaho had three different abortion restrictions go into effect: the first bans all abortions after six weeks, the second allows family members of the aborted fetus to sue abortion providers and the third is a complete abortion ban from conception with exceptions for rape, incest and to save the life of the pregnant person.

