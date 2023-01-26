Idaho’s legislature is now in full swing for the 2023 session, and to the surprise of absolutely no one, abortion has already received more than its fair share of attention.
Following the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last summer, Idaho had three different abortion restrictions go into effect: the first bans all abortions after six weeks, the second allows family members of the aborted fetus to sue abortion providers and the third is a complete abortion ban from conception with exceptions for rape, incest and to save the life of the pregnant person.
On Jan. 5, Idaho’s Supreme Court upheld all three of these laws, writing in the decision that “we cannot read a fundamental right to abortion into the text of the Idaho Constitution.” Yet for many members of Idaho’s legislature, this is not enough.
Amendments to Abortion Ban
In the second week of the 2023 session, Sen. Scott Herndon introduced a handful of legislation to the Senate State Affairs Committee, two of which pertain to abortion.
The first piece of legislation, which was the only of his that the committee did not vote to introduce, would remove the exemptions to the abortion ban in cases of rape and incest. Sen. Herndon equated the need to protect fetuses to Martin Luther King Jr’s civil rights movement.
The second piece of legislation, SB 1002, introduced by Sen. Herndon would amend Idaho’s abortion ban by changing the definition of abortion from “the intentional termination of a pregnancy” to the “intentional killing of a living human embryo or fetus in utero.”
The committee advanced SB 1002 meaning it may be introduced to the legislature in coming weeks and while this bill has the potential to protect pregnant people experiencing ectopic pregnancies, that was by no means the goal. Sen. Herndon said that this change would help “protect medical experts” who may have unintentionally killed a fetus during a procedure.
Tax Revenue
Now that Idaho has such strict abortion restrictions in place, the final hurdle is enforcement of said restrictions. While this isn’t likely to be an issue in the majority of Idaho, Boise City Council in July 2022 passed a resolution that limits the city resources that law enforcement may use to prosecute those who provide or receive an abortion.
In an attempt to combat Boise’s resistance to the abortion ban, Rep. Bruce Skaug introduced House Bill 2 which punishes city and city officials who refuse to enforce the ban by withholding sales and use tax revenue.
Every Republican in the House State Affairs Committee voted for the bill to advance, and it will be voted on in the House of Representatives in the coming days of the session.
For 2022, Boise received nearly $7 million in sales tax revenue, all of which will be withheld in 2023 if the bill is enacted into law — unless Boise caves and starts enforcing the abortion ban.