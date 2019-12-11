On students Helping Students
We want to thank you for your good article about out Jefferson Elementary School tutoring program appearing in the December 4th Boise Weekly. I’ve encouraged everyone involved, connected, or interested to find and save a copy of a December 4th Boise Weekly for your good article.
Thank you for your good work, and if you would like to speak about other tutoring programs I mentioned during your visit to Jefferson or programs we’re developing to help students who need some help, don’t hesitate to get in touch.
Be well, do good work; and keep up your good work: Thank you.
—Tom Rogers
Congratulations to everyone for creating a better tomorrow for our youth, the community, and the world because your ripple effect does make a difference in the world!
Your dedication, professionalism and care inspires all of us and may you go from strength to strength in your work of creating joy, literacy for life, and friendship.
Hats off to all of you and thank you.
From an Old Teacher.
—Molly O’Shea