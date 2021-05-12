Boise chef Litsa Manolis was at home watching the Sunday evening news last March when she learned that local schools would close their doors the next day in response to the first confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Idaho. The co-owners of Sofia’s Greek Bistro, Manolis and her partner, Jessi Strong, were immediately worried.
“Jessi started getting really upset,” Manolis said. “’How are all those kids going to get fed?’ she was asking me.”
Manolis, with her calm voice and kind smile, said she knew just what they needed to do. That night, she and Strong posted on social media that Sofia’s — named after Manolis’s mom — would be providing free to-go lunches to any student who walked into the restaurant and asked for one.
According to the Idaho State Department of Education, there are almost 3,100 K-6 students enrolled in eight Title I elementary schools — meaning at least 50% of students qualify for free or reduced lunch — within a five-mile radius of Sofia’s in northwest Boise (6748 N. Glenwood St.). For many of these kids, school meals provide the majority of their nutrition during the week.
“In this situation, the most important thing was feeding those kids,” Manolis said.
Raised in a close-knit family of Greek immigrants in Pocatello, Manolis, 38, grew up surrounded by traditional cooking and strong community ties. Her mom, Sofia, cooked a traditional Greek dinner for her dad every night, and there were often extra people at the family dinner table.
“All the neighborhood kids who needed a place to go would come over to our house,” Manolis said. “My mom would have snacks and coloring books, and she would color with them or just hang out.”
“She was just like that growing up and it’s how I want to be now,” she said.
At age 20, Manolis moved to Boise and spent several years working for a rental car agency before opening up Sofia’s Greek Bistro in 2011. “My mom was a huge influence and I wanted to create a family place… a place that valued a sense of community and togetherness,” she said.
Sofia drove up from Pocatello and cooked side-by-side with Manolis and Strong — partners in the restaurant, and in life since meeting at a Halloween party in 2003 — in the kitchen for weeks, perfecting the recipes and menu, and providing moral support and advice as they worked to “smooth out the bumps.”
“My mom showed us how to do everything right,” Manolis said. “She really came through for me in that moment.”
In 2016, five years after opening the restaurant, Manolis lost her mom at age 53 to pancreatic cancer, but the family recipes continue to carry a strong connection to her on a daily basis at Sofia’s.
The most popular dish is the dolmades — grape leaves stuffed with ground beef, rice and fresh herbs — her mom’s favorite traditional dish and one that Manolis loves to prepare. “I put in my headphones and listen to music my mom would love — classic rock like Eric Clapton or Led Zeppelin — and I just roll dolmades.”
For Manolis, the motivation for opening the restaurant has always been about taking care of other people and creating an environment that fosters celebration, community and joy. “From the beginning, money has never been the driver for me at Sofia’s.”
“When we decided to serve free lunches to kids, we thought we would just put what we had to on our credit card and figure it out later,” she said.
Manolis and Strong never had to do that. “Once word got out on social media, we received phone calls from random people wanting to donate to the free meals, and our customers really came through for us.”
Manolis said that while it’s been tough trying to keep the restaurant running during the pandemic, taking care of 10-14 employees and serving over 1,200 free meals to kids, she emphasizes that she couldn’t have done it without the generosity of community members who donated almost $12,000 to support the free-meal program.
Local schools are providing meals to students again, but Manolis said occasionally a kid will still pedal up to the restaurant on their bike and ask for a free meal. “We’re happy to be able to give them one.”
A self-described free spirit with a passion for art and music, Manolis was determined to continue her education in 2020 and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Multidisciplinary Studies from Boise State University. She graduated in December, the first in her family to earn a college degree.
Manolis places a high value on personal development and encourages her employees to invest in their education. “We tell our staff that if you want to go to school, we will work around your class schedule and support you in any way we can,” she said.
Sunny Walter, 24, has been a server at Sofia’s for over four years and said that Manolis has been a steady teacher and mentor, encouraging Walter to attend college, helping her fill out applications and financial aid forms, and fostering a strong sense of health and well-being. “I call work my ‘happy place,’” Walter said.
Zach Fromer was introduced to Manolis through a work training program and began washing dishes at Sofia’s when he was a senior in high school. Now, at age 24, Fromer is the kitchen manager at the restaurant and said that the kind, inviting environment and Manolis’s “happy, high-energy vibe” is why he has stayed so long. “Litsa is so generous and helps everyone to be their best,” Fromer said.
Manolis said that with the challenges of the pandemic and all the difficult times over the last 10 years, it’s those experiences that she values the most — knowing that a little help can set someone off in the right direction.
“Food is community and love, and it’s in that spirit of taking care of each other and giving back that makes it all worthwhile,” she said. “If my mom were here and she saw that we were feeding those kids, she would be so proud of us.”