It has been the honor of my life to serve as mayor of my hometown for the past 16 years. Since I first walked into City Hall as mayor, I’ve returned every morning with one goal in mind: make Boise the most livable city in the country. There is no doubt we have made significant strides towards that goal by making Boise safer,cleaner, more prosperous, and more welcoming than we have ever been.
We launched this campaign because even though we’ve accomplished many things over the years, we know there’s more to do. Even though the outcome of this election wasn’t what we had hoped for, I will always be proud of the work we’ve done. Our greatest achievement: talking to tens of thousands of Boiseans about the most important issues facing our community, something evident in the 85,000 doors we knocked, 57,000 phones we dialed, and 100,000 personal texts we sent.
Congratulations to Mayor-elect Lauren McLean. At the end of the day, I believe we both want what is best for Boise and all our people by continuing to tackle the issue of homelessness with thoughtful compassion, improve transportation across every neighborhood, increase affordable housing options, protect our beautiful outdoor spaces and do our part to combat climate change, and retain the central Boise value of kindness in everything we do.
No matter my role over the next 16 years, Boise will always be in my heart and I will continue to ensure my hometown remains the most livable city in the country.
Thank you to the thousands of people across Boise who volunteered, donated and supported me not only this election, but throughout my 16 years as mayor. I cannot thank you enough for trusting me to lead the city we all love. Your support will be something I am never able to repay.
Thank you Boise — the past 16 years have been a dream come true.
—Dave Bieter, Boise Mayor